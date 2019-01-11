Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A final decision on the fate of embattled Broward Sheriff Scott Israel may come Friday.

Governor Ron DeSantis will be at the Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters at 3 p.m. where his office said he’ll deliver “a statement on holding government officials accountable.” DeSantis will be joined by Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Sources have told CBS4’s Jim DeFede that DeSantis will indeed remove Israel from office.

Stuart Kaplan, Sheriff Israel’s attorney tells CBS4 that they’ve heard nothing from the Governor or his office, but based off the Governor’s comments this week and his announcement of coming down to South Florida, they anticipate a decision regarding Sheriff Israel.

While campaigning last year, DeSantis said on multiple occasions that Israel should be suspended for how he and his office handled the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Seventeen people died and 17 more were hurt on Valentine’s Day when self-confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz walked through an open gate, into the MSD freshman building and opened fire.

During a November meeting of the MSD Safety Commission, Israel was brought in to answer questions.

He was asked about a perceived lack of urgency from initial arriving deputies at the school, who, in some cases, did not immediately run toward the gunfire and did not have annual active shooter training.

Israel said that any deputies who are found to have acted inappropriately or failed to act would be dealt with.

Commission members also grilled Israel over BSO’s policy for deputies dealing with an active shooter.

They said the policy as written provided deputy’s discretion on whether to confront the shooter.

On Thursday, before DeSantis announced that he was coming to South Florida on Friday, Israel posted a photo online of him at work with the caption “Still doing the job the voters of Broward County elected me to do.”

“I think BSO needs a different leader,” said Debbie Hixon whose husband Chris was killed in the MSD massacre.

Hixon said the inaction by multiple deputies when shots were being fired in a school building as a sign of a failure of leadership.

“They had all those other people that reacted very similar so to me that’s more of a systemic issue than it is an individual acting on his own,” she said.

Jeff Bell, the president of the Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies association, said the Sheriff failed to focus on training, among other criticisms.

“There’s a big cultural change that needs to happen,” he said, “I think we’re gonna get the opportunity soon.”