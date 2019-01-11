Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – Want the intel on Miami Beach’s most talked-about local spots?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which restaurants have been seeing especially high review volumes this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Miami Beach businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are on a hot streak, right now.

Voodoo Rooftop Lounge & Hookah

PHOTO: JOHN J./YELP

This cocktail bar, lounge and hookah bar is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Cocktail Bars” on Yelp.

Citywide, cocktail bars saw review counts increase by a median of 2.6 percent over the past month, but Voodoo Rooftop Lounge & Hookah saw a 7.5 percent increase, maintaining a mixed 2.5-star rating throughout.

Located at 928 Ocean Drive in Flamingo Lummus, Voodoo Rooftop Lounge & Hookah offers burgers, seafood, salads and seasonal items using local ingredients, as well as a a variety of signature cocktails. If you’re in the mood for a decadent treat, enjoy a steamed lobster with creamy butter sauce and an infused margarita or local draft beer, all from the comfort of a cushy cabana. (Check it out here.)

Stubborn Seed

PHOTO: STEPHANIE Y./YELP

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about South Pointe’s Stubborn Seed, the New American spot, which offers seafood and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “American (New)” on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 3.1 percent over the past month, Stubborn Seed bagged a 13.5 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a convincing 4.5-star rating.

There’s more that’s trending on Miami Beach’s New American scene: Bacon Bitch has seen a 10.3 percent increase in reviews.

Open at 101 Washington Ave. since 2017, Stubborn Seed offers Sunday brunch and is closed on Mondays. A member of the Grove Bay Hospitality Group, the menu includes a rooted and raw section, featuring lavash (chicken liver butter with smoked chili jam and sugar snap peas, with lemon garlic yogurt, spicy crunchy quinoa and horseradish). On the sea and land side, enjoy the sourdough-crusted halibut , with spring onion soubise, white asparagus and shiitake mushrooms. Desserts and innovative cocktails are also on tap. (See the menus here.)

David’s Cafe Cafecito

PHOTO: DIANE N./YELP

Flamingo Lummus’s David’s Cafe Cafecito is also making waves. Open since 2015 at 919 Alton Road, the Cuban and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, has seen a 9.5 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 3.3 percent for all businesses tagged “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 500 percent.

David’s Cafe Cafecito offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, a full bar, and is open 24 hours. For an appetizer, try the green plantain chips with garlic dipping sauce, or the Cuban Sampler, which serves two to three people and includes a variety of Cuban favorites, like croquetas and masitas de puerco (marinated fried pork chunks). As an entree, try any of multiple seafood, chicken, pork and beef offerings, and for dessert you’ll find flans, cheesecake, rice pudding and more. (See the menu here.)

Over the past month, it’s maintained a solid 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.

CVI.CHE 105

PHOTO: DIANA C./YELP

City Center’s CVI.CHE 105 is the city’s buzziest seafood spot by the numbers.

The popular Peruvian and Latin American spot, which offers seafood and more, is located at 1245 Lincoln Road and has two other locations in Downtown Miami and Aventura Mall. It has increased its review count by 13 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 3.9 percent for the Yelp category “Seafood.” It maintains an enthusiastic 4.5-star review on Yelp.

CVI.CHE 105 offers various ceviches and traditional meals, all served with Peruvian corn, cancha and sweet potatoes. “Born and raised in Lima, chef Juan Chipoco has marked an influence in the Hispanic community, not only for his delicious flavors, but also for his inspiring story that continues to motivate many who follow his steps,” the website notes. You can also enjoy one of many desserts.