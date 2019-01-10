Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tim Tebow is back in the headlines but it has nothing to do with sports.

Tebow is tying the knot.

The former Florida Gators and NFL quarterback announced on Instagram that he was engaged to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

“Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world,” Tebow wrote on Instagram. “You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe in 2017. The 23-year-old is from South Africa.

Tebow, 31, has been pursuing a professional baseball career in the New York Mets system over the past two years.

He had previously worked as an analyst for ESPN.