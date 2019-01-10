Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — CBD oil and cannabinoid products are reaching peak popularity in the U.S. these days, especially in South Florida, which tops a new list of the top CBD shops in the U.S.

A team at the Remedy Review studied Yelp reviews of CBD shops in the top 1,000 most populous cities in the U.S. and found Florida is a prime purchasing location, with three South Florida locations sweeping the top three spots for the highest-rated CBD shops in the country.

The best shops are in Pompano Beach, Margate and Oakland Park, according to the reviews. Miami Beach made the list at #7, followed by Tamiami at #9, Fort Lauderdale at #10 and Sunrise at #11.

Though Florida’s market is not as saturated as California’s, Weston does have a high-ranking amount of CBD shops per capita, with 82 shops for 70,944 people.

In addition, the review found the most expensive city to buy CBD in Florida is Jupiter, where CBD products can cost upwards of $30.

While pro-marijuana legislation is still in its infancy in the U.S., CBD is essentially available in all 50 states.

CBD is a derivative of the cannabis plant but unlike THC, which makes the user feel “high,” CBD does not have any mind-altering effects. The industrial hemp plant, which by definition contains less than 0.3 percent THC, is a rich source of CBD that is manufactured into edible oils, creams, and other products.

CBD has been known to help treat certain disorders including pain, anxiety, and depression and is used for its anti-inflammatory properties.

The FDA has also approved Epidiolex, a CBD medicine to treat seizures.

While recreational marijuana has a long way to go before reaching a legal status in all 50 states, CBD is acting as a kind of trailblazer. It is growing in popularity but there still are not any regulations so do your research before purchasing.

The Remedy Review team used Python and Yelp’s API to collect the data. Cities and their populations are based on the 1,000 most populous cities in America from the U.S. census.