MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you use the mail to pay your bills or send letters it’s going to cost you a bit more.

The U.S. Postal Service is hiking the price of the “Forever” first class stamps on January 27th from 50 to 55 cents.

Priority mail prices will jump by about six percent.

Postcard rates will remain the same.

In 2018, the Postal Service suffered a loss of nearly four billion dollars despite an increase in package deliveries.