Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Traffic detectives are investigating a fatal crash that took the lives of two people in Miami early Thursday morning.

Police said it happened at the intersection of S. Miami Avenue and S.E. 1st Street at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Detectives say the driver of a white Chevy Cruze was headed in the southbound direction on S. Miami Avenue, lost control and crashed into a building on the southeast corner of S. Miami Avenue.

Police said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the driver to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died a short time after from his injuries. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the crash victims pending next-of-kin notification.

Detectives continue to investigate the accident.