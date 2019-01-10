Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A high-speed police chase in Brownsville ended in a crash and one man being taken into custody.

Miami-Dade police say around 3 a.m. an officer was at a gas station when he spotted a silver Mercedes Benz with damage to the rear. The officer recognized the vehicle from a previous incident.

When the officer tried to approach its driver, identified as 39-year-old Alberto Montejo, he got in the SUV and tried to take off. The officer tried to block his escape, but Montejo hit the police cruiser and sped away.

Police gave chase and it came to a crashing end at the corner of NW 42nd Street and 29th Avenue when Montejo hit another SUV stopped at a stop sign.

Montejo tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. He was then taken to Hialeah Hospital after complaining of pain. He’s been charged with driving with an invalid license, possession of marijuana and a hit and run.

The driver of the SUV he hit was checked out by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and is okay.