MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami’s Frost Museum of Science is making a special offer to those impacted by the government shutdown.

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Downtown Miami is offering free admission to federal employees during the government shutdown.

Through the end of the government shutdown, Frost Science is offering free general admission to all federal employees and one guest when they show their government ID in person at the museum.

Adult tickets normally cost $29.95.

The free tickets are for general admission and do not include a planetarium show.

Planetarium tickets are be purchased on site for $7 each.

Additionally, HistoryMiami Museum is offering a similar promotion as well.

Now, through the end of the shutdown, any federal government employee can enter HistoryMiami Museum for free, with a guest, if they bring their proper identification card.

The offer gives free access to the entire museum including the newly opened photography exhibition, “A Peculiar Paradise: Florida Photographs by Nathan Benn.”

Normally, general admission to HistoryMiami Museum is $10 for adults and $5 for children.