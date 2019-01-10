  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A memorial service is being held Thursday for a  Palm Beach County Sheriff’s K-9 killed in the line of duty during a Christmas Eve shooting.

Cigo, fallen Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office K-9. (Source: Twitter/Palm Beach Sheriff’s County Sheriff’s Office)

The public service is taking place the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman says Cigo, a 3-year-old German Shepherd, will be honored in the same manner traditionally afforded deputies who are killed on the job. That includes a police motorcade that will deliver Cigo’s body to the service, a 21-gun salute and an “End of Watch Call.” Cigo will also receive a police medal of honor.

Cigo was fatally shot at the Wellington Green Mall, where deputies tracked two suspects wanted for attempted first-degree murder. One suspect opened fire, striking the dog.

