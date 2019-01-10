Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With no end in sight to the government shutdown, demonstrators took to the streets in South Florida Thursday demanding an end to the impasse.

A handful of furloughed Internal Revenue Service workers in Plantation carried signs with a simple message, “We want to work”.

Kathy Kulani, who has worked three decades for the IRS, said, “We want to get back to work, do our jobs, earn a paycheck,” she said.

And it’s not just federal workers feeling the pain.

Florida based Silver Airways says its brand new planes are grounded because they can’t complete mandated FAA inspections.

“We got initial approval in December. We had days scheduled in January with the FAA, it never occurred,” said Silver Airways CEO.

Steve Rossum A new nonstop silver route from FLL to Pensacola is supposed to launch in February with the new technologically advanced planes.

Silver can scramble other planes so passengers aren’t bumped but it won’t fly long term.

“We are heading into high season. We need every seat we can get in key markets,” says Rossum.