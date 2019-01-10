  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Carjacking, Hollywood, Local TV

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police have asked for the public’s help in finding those responsible for an armed robbery and carjacking last month.

It happened December 27th, around 11:30 p.m., at the 7-Eleven gas station on South Ocean Drive.

Surveillance video from the store shows two men, who appear to be in their mid to late 20s, drive an SUV through the gas pump area and park by the exit.

They then got out and walked back to the pumps, pull a woman from a vehicle, rob her, and then drive off in it.

Police say both men were armed.

The store vehicle was found a short time later in Hallandale Beach.

Anyone with information on robbery and carjacking can e-mail or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org.

