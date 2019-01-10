WATCH LIVEPresident Trump Takes Part In Round Table On Border Security
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A hazardous materials team was called to Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after five people aboard an American Airlines flight became ill.

Flight 1897 took off from Philadelphia around 11 a.m. Shortly before landing at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, crew members complained of an odor onboard.

The plane landed safely and paramedics spoke with the crew.

“Two pilots and three flight attendants asked to be taken to the hospital as a precaution,” according to a statement from the airline. “The aircraft is being evaluated by our maintenance team.”

No passengers on the plane reported feeling ill or asked to be evaluated.

