By Amber Diaz
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was nearly killed almost two years ago is returning to work.

Trooper Carlos Rosario, a 12-year-veteran, was hit by someone texting and driving.

He spoke to a crowd honoring his return at Troop E headquarters with his mouth, still half-wired shut.

He said, “During the past 14 months I’ve had multiple surgeries, learned to walk, talk, and rely on others for basic life needs.”

In March of 2017, The 12-year-veteran was standing on the shoulder of the Dolphin Expressway near 107th Avenue, operating a radar gun, when an out of control car careened into him.

Investigators estimate the driver was speeding at more than 80 mph.

He has no real memory of being run over, of having nearly every bone in his body – from his jaw to both legs – being broken.

“My faith helped me stay focused on my recovery by dwelling in the word of God,” he said.

Now, with his wife, sons and police family behind him—he’s going back to a job he loves with a greater appreciation of life.

“I want to say thank you to all of you for your love and support my family and I never felt alone during this journey.”

