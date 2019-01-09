Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Investigators have identified the make and model of a car involved in a hit and run that left a woman in critical condition.

Miami police are looking for a 2019 Infiniti Q60 which they say should extensive front end damage, including a missing front Infiniti emblem, front grill, and both fog lights. The front and back windshield should also have damage.

The driver is wanted for questioning in a crash that occurred in the area of NW 2nd Avenue & NW 64th Street.

Shameka Cone and her boyfriend Jay Cephus were struck after leaving a store just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Cone, a mother of six, is listed in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital with broken ribs, internal bleeding, and severe head injuries.

Cephus has two broken legs and a broken wrist.