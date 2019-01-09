Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A volunteer at Jungle Island has been hospitalized after being injured by an animal.

Jungle Island confirmed that the injury was caused by an orangutan.

A statement released by Jungle Island managing director Christopher Gould read, in part:

“An experienced volunteer working with our orangutan enrichment program received a non-life threatening injury as a result of an orangutan around 3 p.m. today, January 9, 2019.”

An initial response team, as well as primate keepers, responded quickly to render aid to the injured volunteer.

Miami Fire Rescue workers then transported the volunteer to Jackson Memorial Hospital.