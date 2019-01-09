Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Ever wonder what happens to the brilliant people who interrupt sports games by running onto the field?

A pair of misdemeanor charges against a fan who ran onto the court in the final moments of a Miami Heat game have been dropped, though he has been ordered to stay away from American Airlines Arena.

Court records show Marsel Imer, 19, was facing one charge each of disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Imer ran onto the court after a made free throw by Denver’s Jamal Murray with 0.9 seconds remaining in Miami’s game Tuesday night, and was quickly apprehended by police and arena security.

Imer grabbed the basketball, but did not appear to make contact with any players and was on the court for only a few seconds.

Imer was represented by an attorney from the public defender’s office.

Attempts to reach him for comment were not successful.

