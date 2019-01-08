Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS (WESH/CNN) – A Florida woman watched in real time, as thieves broke into her home. Live security footage was streamed to her phone while she was on vacation out of state.

The security video shows three men breaking into the Seminole County home of Susan Albershardt.

Seconds later, another camera in her bedroom shows the men ransacking the place and stealing $15,000 worth of jewelry and irreplaceable family heirlooms.

She watched it on her phone while she was vacationing.

“Oh, I was furious. I was furious. People have asked me were you scared? And I said no, I was not scared. I was mad,” Albershardt said.

She quickly called the sheriff’s office and said they got there in less than 10 minutes, but the crooks were gone.

Deputies helped secure the home until Susan returned.

Albershardt said the damage to the doors will be expensive to fix, but she is more upset about the intrusion.

“To have somebody come in here and violate my privacy and my space and take things I worked really hard for? Not fair,” Albershardt said.

Detectives say the theft fits a pattern of other recent burglaries, and this video could prove critical in tracking them down.

Susan says she wishes she had installed cameras outside her home as well as inside. Now, she says, she will be getting more cameras and has a message for the thieves.

“You are going to get caught,” Albershardt said.

Security experts also recommend getting cameras that include a zoom feature. That allows users to get closer images of the thieves’ faces.

