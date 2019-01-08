Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – On the day that Florida’s new governor was sworn into office, Broward County’s top may be heading out the door.

CBS4 News has learned that Broward Sheriff Scott Israel has been telling his staff that he expects to be removed from office in the coming days.

Sources tell CBS4 that Israel had his personal items removed from his office on Friday in anticipation of being removed.

Additionally, CBS4 has confirmed that former Broward Sheriff Al Lamberti has been contacted by representatives of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis about stepping in if Israel is removed.

There is no guarantee that Lamberti would be chosen for the role. He is one of several names under consideration.

DeSantis, who was sworn into office as Florida’s new governor earlier in the day, has not made any kind of formal announcement on the status of Israel’s job.

Israel is a two-term sheriff that has faced stark criticism over the way BSO handled the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last February.

17 people were killed and 17 more were injured on Valentine’s Day when Nikolas Cruz walked through an open gate, into the MSD freshman building and opened fire.

During a November meeting of the MSD Safety Commission, Israel was brought in to answer questions.

He was asked about a perceived lack of urgency from initial arriving deputies at the school, who, in some cases, did not immediately run toward the gunfire and did not have annual active shooter training.

Israel said that any deputies who are found to have acted inappropriately or failed to act, would be dealt with.

“If we find out they will be disciplined and they will be disciplined swiftly,” Israel said, adding that he’s waiting for the Commission’s findings before proceeding with his own review.

Commission members also grilled Israel over BSO’s policy for deputies dealing with an active shooter.

They said the policy as written provided deputy’s discretion on whether to confront the shooter. Israel promised to revisit the policy.

“Make no mistake about it, our deputies will go in and they will insert themselves into harm’s way just not in a suicidal manner,” he told the Commission.