MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After an extended wait, SunPass customers may be receiving their invoices my bail this week.

It’s been more than 200 days since the upgrade to the SunPass system was initiated.

Now, the Florida Department of Transportation says it is extending its flex pay program to give customers until the end of March to pay their bill.

The agency also says state late fees and penalties will continue to be waived in order to allow customers time to manage their accounts.