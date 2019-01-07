Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Three businesses at a Hialeah warehouse were damaged following a Sunday afternoon fire.

A spokesperson for Hialeah Fire said the firefighter suffered heat exhaustion but will be okay.

The warehouse is along Southeast 9th Court, which is just northeast of the Miami International Airport. Firefighters believe flames started at Max International, which is a patio furniture business.

“This warehouse, we lost everything,” Ariel Castano said.

Castano has owned the business for nearly five years and got the call about a fire from his father.

“My father called me and told me the warehouse was on fire and then I came,” Castano said.

Two neighboring businesses, an art studio and an office, were also damaged.

Flames started Sunday afternoon and firefighters told us this was not an easy fight.

“They were having a difficult time getting through all the areas of the warehouse,” Hialeah Fire Spokesperson David Rodriguez.

The owner of the building told CBS4 he will offer business owners, some new start ups, new space at another warehouse near the airport.

“It’s crushing to know that they’ve lost their space and the first business they’ve ever owned,” Mark Sims said.

The owner of the building is already making plans for reconstruction to the heavily damaged area.

The state Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.