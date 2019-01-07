Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police pursued several suspects wanted for an armed robbery in Miami on Monday afternoon.

Cellphone video shows the chaotic moments Miami police officers swarmed into a Shell gas station at the corner of Southwest 8th Street and 37th Avenue.

They were hot on the trail of one of several suspects involved in an armed robbery.

Authorities detained one individual, who was seeing being placed in the back of a patrol car.

Angel Grimal, the owner of Grimal Jewelers, was at the scene talking to officers.

His store is located in the Centro Calle Ocho strip mall just west of 27th Avenue and Southwest 8th Street.

Surveillance video shows one of the subjects jumping out of a black pickup truck and pointing a gun at Grimal during the robbery.

Grimal explained that three young males rushed him in front of his store and among other things, ripped off his very expensive watch.

Hey says they had tazers and handguns.

Grimal said he suspects the subjects had been watching him and his store for some time.

After the robbery, Grimal chased the black pickup as far as the Shell gas station, which is when Miami police officers showed up.

Two of the subjects are still on the run.

Grimal was robbed of a ring, a chain and a watch, which he says is valued at nearly $70,000.