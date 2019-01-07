Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s been a huge outpouring of love for a young father who was gunned down in Miami Gardens over the weekend.

Friends and family of 23-year old John Oscar came together to share their grief and anger at what they called a senseless act of gun violence.

Oscar was found dead inside an SUV smashed against a fence off NW 151st Street on Saturday morning. The police said he crashed after he was shot.

“Why would someone take someone else’s life,” said Rashawn Welch.

Oscar worked for Welch who owns the luxury car service 305 Elite.

He said Oscar started driving for him about four years ago.

Welch said Oscar was driving home from dropping off a few customers when he was shot.

“He was my partner and I’m still waiting for the phone to ring right now, it hurts it hurts,” he said.

Miami Gardens police urge anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471 -TIPS (8477).