  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By Amber Diaz
Filed Under:Amber Diaz, Local TV, Miami Gardens, Miami Gardens Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s been a huge outpouring of love for a young father who was gunned down in Miami Gardens over the weekend.

Friends and family of 23-year old John Oscar came together to share their grief and anger at what they called a senseless act of gun violence.

Oscar was found dead inside an SUV smashed against a fence off NW 151st Street on Saturday morning. The police said he crashed after he was shot.

“Why would someone take someone else’s life,” said Rashawn Welch.

Oscar worked for Welch who owns the luxury car service 305 Elite.

He said Oscar started driving for him about four years ago.

Welch said Oscar was driving home from dropping off a few customers when he was shot.

“He was my partner and I’m still waiting for the phone to ring right now, it hurts it hurts,” he said.

Miami Gardens police urge anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471 -TIPS (8477).

Amber Diaz

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s