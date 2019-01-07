Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida Man is facing charges of introducing contraband into a correctional facility after removing three syringes from his rectum.

According to the criminal complaint, Wesley Scott, 40, was arrested Friday on an outstanding drug warrant.

At the time of his arrest, Scott denied having illegal items concealed on him and in him, officials said.

Once at the Pinellas County Jail, Scott removed the syringes from his posterior and was subsequently charged, according to the Smoking Gun.

Scott said the syringes were not his, according to the arrest report.

He was held on a $5,000 bond.