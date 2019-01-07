Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police Hammocks District detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in the shooting of an occupied vehicle in plain daylight.

Police said it happened in the area of 113 Avenue and SW 189 Terrace at around 10 a.m. on December 19th.

The victim was driving on SW 189 Terrace, when he saw two males walking southbound on SW 113 Avenue, police said.

He heard several gunshots and when he looked back, he observed one of the men pointing a gun at his vehicle, according to authorities.

The suspects, who were captured on surveillance video, fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.