  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Phillippi Shores Elementary School, Sarasota, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Substitute Teacher

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SARASOTA (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida teacher is bringing new meaning to the phrase ‘party pooper’.

florida poop spreader Florida Teacher Vandalized Park With Human Feces To Ruin Principals Party

Mugshot for Heather Carpenter. (Source: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

A Florida substitute teacher accused of spreading human feces on tables and grills at a park where a principal was set to host a birthday party told deputies she was “displeased” with how the principal was handling a professional issue.

News outlets report that a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report says Phillippi Shores Elementary School substitute teacher Heather Carpenter told deputies she spread the feces Dec. 1 to disrupt the birthday party Principal Allison Foster had planned for her daughter.

Damage to the park totaled more than $2,300, including grills and tables that had to be replaced.

Carpenter, 42, was charged with damaging property and criminal mischief.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports Carpenter didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday.

Carpenter is pleading not guilty, according to court documents.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s