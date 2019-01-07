Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a teenage girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a former Brownsville Middle School teacher has filed a lawsuit against the Miami-Dade County School Board for, amongst other things, failure to protect the safety of minors who attend their schools.

The lawsuit claims former Brownsville Middle School physical education teacher Wendell Nibbs sexually harassed, assaulted and raped the victim staring in her 6th grade school year and continuing through the end of her 8th grade on school premises.

The suit also claims Nibbs, a married father of two, sent the victim sexually explicit photographs of himself.

READ THE LAWSUIT IN ITS ENTIRETY

The legal action alleges the school and School Board were “well aware of Nibbs’ inappropriate and illegal behavior,” as well as “the risk he posed to young female students and did nothing about it.”

The victim’s mother appeared in a press conference outside the Miami-Dade County School Building in downtown Miami on Monday morning. She was joined by another mother who says her daughter was sexually harassed, assaulted and discriminated against on the basis of her sexual orientation by Nibbs on school property in 2016.

Lawyers said that lawsuit will be filed later this month.

A third lawsuit is forthcoming and will be filed on behalf of another victim at a later time, attorneys said.

Attorneys representing the mothers in the case against the School Board believe there may be other victims.

It is alleged that Nibbs was accused by several students, between 2004 and 2016, of making “inappropriate sexual comments, engaging in inappropriate physical contact of a sexual nature, and sending or showing them sexually explicit photographs.”

The lawsuit contends that despite these accusations Nibbs was allowed to remain at Brownsville Middle as an educator.