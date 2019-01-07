Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami/AP) – A couple is accused of racking up more than $10,000 in charges at a Florida Keys hotel and then not paying the tab.

Lee Thomas Roe, 36, and Ashley Bey Roe, 34, stayed at the Hamptons Inn in Key Largo on five separate occasions in recent months, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The hotel manager says they didn’t have to provide a credit card initially because they checked in through the hotel’s reward program.

Eventually, they did provide a credit card, which authorities said was stolen.

The manager said she initially had trouble reaching the couple, but eventually contacted Ashley Roe via Facebook Messenger. The manager said when Roe did not attempt to resolve the issue, she contacted the sheriff’s office.

On Saturday, the couple was found at a residence near Mile Marker 100. They were arrested and were both charged with grand theft of at least $10,000.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)