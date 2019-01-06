Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New information is coming out about the truck driver who lost control in Thursday’s fatal crash on I-75.

New court records show 59-year-old Steve Holland had received tickets for things like speeding and driving an unsafe vehicle.

Holland was killed in the crash that involved several cars and a large fire. A second truck driver and five children were also killed.

The children were riding in a church van from Louisiana on their way to Disney World in Orlando.

Their hometown held a vigil for the lives lost, where many of their friends and family spoke out.