MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New information is coming out about the truck driver who lost control in Thursday’s fatal crash on I-75.
New court records show 59-year-old Steve Holland had received tickets for things like speeding and driving an unsafe vehicle.
Holland was killed in the crash that involved several cars and a large fire. A second truck driver and five children were also killed.
The children were riding in a church van from Louisiana on their way to Disney World in Orlando.
Their hometown held a vigil for the lives lost, where many of their friends and family spoke out.