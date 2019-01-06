Filed Under:Armed Robbery, City of Miami Police, High Powered Rifle, Local TV, Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An early morning armed robbery has authorities on alert due to the type of weapon used by a suspect.

Police in Miami say three black males confronted a victim near Northwest 21st Avenue and 34th Street at approximately 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, one of the suspects was armed with a high-powered rifle.

The suspects demanded the victim’s wallet, police say.

After the victim handed his wallet to the suspects, police say they fled in an older model vehicle that was possible a Honda Civic.

The victim was not injured.

