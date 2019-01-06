  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Firefighters from two separate departments teamed up to put out a three alarm blaze in Hialeah.

First responders from Hialeah Fire were joined by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to battle a warehouse blaze located at 1089 Southeast 9th Court.

The fire impacted several units inside the warehouse.

Authorities said that one firefighter was injured, suffering heat exhaustion while putting out the flames.

He is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

