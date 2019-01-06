Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Among the 800-thousand federal workers impacted by the government shutdown are air traffic controllers, the experts tasked with ensuring the safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air travel.

Already suffering from a critical staffing shortage, air traffic controllers are now being told to work more and not get paid.

We are joined by Bill Kisseeadoo, the Miami Tower President of the National Air Traffic Controller Association.

