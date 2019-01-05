Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sitting on the water’s edge outside, adjacent to the bridge that connects Fort Lauderdale to Lauderdale-By-The -Sea, is Kaluz, a modern American dining spot that seats 600 guests.

The interiors are contemporary, warm, and inviting.

Outside it’s easy and breezy with tables facing the water as well as a Zen patio area for cocktails and light bites.

Kaluz features everything from 20 ounce Rib Eye steaks, to burgers, scallops, fish and more. A popular appetizer is Tuna Tartare with crispy wontons.

Here is today’s Digital Bite Recipe:

Tuna Tartare