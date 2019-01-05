Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sitting on the water’s edge outside, adjacent to the bridge that connects Fort Lauderdale to Lauderdale-By-The -Sea, is Kaluz, a modern American dining spot that seats 600 guests.
The interiors are contemporary, warm, and inviting.
Outside it’s easy and breezy with tables facing the water as well as a Zen patio area for cocktails and light bites.
Kaluz features everything from 20 ounce Rib Eye steaks, to burgers, scallops, fish and more. A popular appetizer is Tuna Tartare with crispy wontons.
Here is today’s Digital Bite Recipe:
Tuna Tartare
- Cut an avocado in roughly half inch cubes.
- We then toss that in a small amount of soy sauce.
- Next we take the diced tuna and toss it in our signature Thai vinaigrette and black sesame seeds.
- Use a drizzle of sriracha on the plate and stack the tuna on top of the avocado.
- We serve this with our crispy wontons which are lightly salted.