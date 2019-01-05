  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:30 PMWhacked-Out Sports
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMOrlando Citrus Parade
    View All Programs
By Lisa Petrillo
Filed Under:Digital Bite, Kaluz, Local TV, Taste Of The Town, Tuna Tartare

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sitting on the water’s edge outside, adjacent to the bridge that connects Fort Lauderdale to Lauderdale-By-The -Sea, is Kaluz, a modern American dining spot that seats 600 guests.

The interiors are contemporary, warm, and inviting.

tott kaluz monitor wfor04km Fort Lauderdales Kaluz Serves Up Tantalizing Tuna Tartare In This Weeks Digital Bite

The tuna tartare at Kaluz is one of the most popular items on the menu. (Source: CBS4)

Outside it’s easy and breezy with tables facing the water as well as a Zen patio area for cocktails and light bites.

Kaluz features everything from 20 ounce Rib Eye steaks, to burgers, scallops, fish and more. A popular appetizer is Tuna Tartare with crispy wontons.

Here is today’s Digital Bite Recipe:

Tuna Tartare

  • Cut an avocado in roughly half inch cubes.
  • We then toss that in a small amount of soy sauce.
  • Next we take the diced tuna and toss it in our signature Thai vinaigrette and black sesame seeds.
  • Use a drizzle of sriracha on the plate and stack the tuna on top of the avocado.
  • We serve this with our crispy wontons which are lightly salted.

Lisa Petrillo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s