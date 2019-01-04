Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida medical technician is facing serious charges after being accused of raping a mental health patient.

Police said it happened late on December 31st at Westchester General Hospital, located in the 2500 block of SW 75th Avenue in Miami.

Fernando Felix Ramos-Garcia, 40, is accused of entering the patient’s room and forcing her to perform oral sex on him, police said.

The arrest report says Ramos-Garcia walked into the hallway to check if anyone was around and then he reentered the room where he proceeded to have intercourse with the patient while covering her mouth.

Ramos-Garcia was arrested Tuesday. He confessed to engaging in sex with the victim, but added the “acts were not forced, but were consensual,” according to the arrest report.

He was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.