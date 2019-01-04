Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The search is on for people who stole thousands in jewelry in a smash and grab robbery at the 163dr Street Mall.

It happened December 15th.

A surveillance video from the store shows the four enter around 8 p.m., three had their faces covered. One of the group then rushed counter and used a hammer to smash the glass front. He then jumped over the counter as they all began to grab jewelry from the shelves.

The clerk behind the counter tried to get them to stop but was pushed away.

Sung Chan Kim, who owns the store, was in the back and heard the glass breaking. He armed himself with a gun and ran to the front of the store. When Kim pointed the gun at the robbers, they ran off, taking approximately $10,000 worth of jewelry with them.