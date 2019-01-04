  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Heroes Among Us, Local TV, Marybel Rodriguez

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, CBS4 puts the spotlight on a hero among us.

Men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we’re honoring U.S. Army veteran Corporal Harry Kratochvil.

Kratochvil said he remembers going to enlist and seeing a cut out of a paratrooper and saying to himself that is for me. So he joined the U.S. Army Airborne at the age of 17. While he was still in training, his entire division was deployed to Germany as front-line troops. He made 32 jumps over Germany during the conflict with a team he is very proud of.

“I was a machine gunner, I had an assistant. Most of the time we jump from planes. I am proud of all the guys and girls that were there and proud of myself for being there just about any job we were doing was a job to be proud of and especially being in the airborne,” said Kratochvil.

Kratochvil was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game. He proudly stood before a packed house taking it all in as a packed filled arena saluted him for several minutes with a standing ovation.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you Corporal Kratochvil for your service.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s