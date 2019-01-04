Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Roadwork will be affecting drivers and traffic flow on State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway during the weekend overnight hours, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The lane closures are due to work on the Palmetto Express Lanes project.

Commuters are encouraged to call 511 before their drive, or log on to www.fl511.com to get real-time traffic and lane closure information.

Here is what the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said about nighttime lane closures affecting the highway:

Friday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. of the following morning:

On NW 36 Street eastbound and westbound the entrance ramp to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway northbound will be closed.

Westbound drivers on NW 36 Street heading to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway northbound may:

Turn south on NW 79 Avenue

Turn east on NW 25 Street

Take the entrance ramp to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway northbound

Eastbound drivers on NW 36 Street heading to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway northbound may:

Turn south on NW 72 Avenue

Turn west on NW 25 Street

Take the entrance ramp to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway northbound

Friday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. of the following morning:

On SR 826/Palmetto Expressway one northbound outside lane will be closed at NW 74 Street.

Friday, January 4 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. of the following morning:

On SR 826/Palmetto Expressway one northbound inside lane will be closed at the exit ramp to NW 74 Street.

Saturday, January 5 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. of the following morning:

On SR 826/Palmetto Expressway one southbound outside lane will be closed at NW 58 Street.

On SR 826/Palmetto Expressway one southbound inside lane will be closed at the exit ramp to NW 58 Street.