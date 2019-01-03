Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WESTON (CBSMiami) – Flowers now mark the spot where a Cleveland Clinic employee sadly lost her life in the hospital’s parking lot.

The woman had just walked out of Emergency Room and was in a crosswalk, presumably walking to her car, when she was struck by a car. The woman was immediately taken into the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the car who hit her remained on the scene and is cooperating with Broward Sheriff’s investigators.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Part of the investigation will be the amount of light at the time and just how fast the driver was going.

The sheriff’s office has not released the woman’s name but did say she was a lab technician at the hospital and had adult children.

The hospital released a statement saying:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our Cleveland Clinic Florida employee who was struck by a car today on our campus. She was a dedicated caregiver, committed mother and friend to many. Our deepest sympathy is with her family, friends and close colleagues during this difficult time.”