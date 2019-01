Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jacob Velazquez began taking piano lessons at the age of four, not long after he was diagnosed with a form of autism.

Now 11 years old, Jacob has been interviewed on national television, appeared live in concert with Harry Connick Jr. and performed with a handful of symphony orchestras.

He also has a solo concert coming up.

CBS4’s Joan Murray sat down with Jacob and her report can be seen at the top of the page.