Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami/FKNB) – University of Michigan’s men’s and women’s teams dominated the Orange Bowl Swimming Classic in the Florida Keys.

The Wolverines’ women swimmers finished Thursday 198 points ahead of second-place finisher Minnesota State and 295 points over third-place Monmouth University.

Texas A&M and Monmouth University took second and third respectively in the men’s division.

During the 16th annual competition, 16 meet records were set, mostly by Michigan swimmers. The competition marked the culmination of the winter collegiate swim training season in the Florida Keys.

An NCAA Division 1 school, Monmouth is located in West Long Branch, New Jersey.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report.)