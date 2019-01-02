WATCH LIVENew UM Football Coach Manny Diaz Holds Press Conference
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The smash and grab burglary of a T-Mobile store in Cutler Bay was caught on camera.

On the video, a pickup truck smashes through the front of the store at SW 117th Avenue and US 1, right across from the Walmart, around 3 .am.

Three guys then made their way in, one snooped through drawers, another carried a clear bag, the third carried a long object

They rummaged around for about three minutes in a back office not finding much until they spotted a safe.

One of the guys then slid it across the floor until it was out the door.

Security followed protocol and called the police, wishing they could’ve done more.

“It’s not fair for the people who honestly work every day,” said one guard.

Police say that safe was the only item they got away with, there was cash inside though detectives aren’t saying how much.

