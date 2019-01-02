Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you had dreams of how you would spend the money if you won Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot, keep dreaming.

One ticket hit it big, but it was sold in Long Island, New York.

The $425 million jackpot was the eighth largest in the game’s history. The lucky winner, or winners, has the cash option of $256.6 million.

Tuesday’s drawing was the fifth time Mega Millions was drawn on the first day of a new year; the jackpot has been won once on the day – January 1, 2008.

It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of winning the jackpot aren’t good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

