  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Government Shutdown, Local TV, Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Politics, secret service

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — While most people who follow politics know that President Donald Trump never made it to Florida for his winter vacation, one man apparently didn’t get the memo.

Authorities say a man was arrested for trespassing after he drove up to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, told a Secret Service agent he was there to talk to the president about “his $6.3 trillion” and refused to leave.

Florida court documents show 30-year-old Brian Whitehurst pulled up to the president’s resort Sunday afternoon and told Secret Service Agent Tim Donohue he needed to talk to the president about the trillions of dollars. It’s unclear what he was referring to.

Donohue and a Mar-a-Lago security official told Whitehurst he had to leave, but he refused, saying he had a reservation.

Palm Beach police arrested Whitehurst on a misdemeanor trespassing charge and released him. He has no listed phone number.

Trump had been expected at Mar-a-Lago, but remained in Washington because of the government shutdown.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s