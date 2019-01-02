Filed Under:Florida, Legislature, Local TV, Public Beaches, Smoking, Tallahassee

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) – A Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal that would make it illegal for people to smoke on public beaches.

Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, filed the measure (SB 218) for consideration during the legislative session that starts March 5.

Under the proposal, law-enforcement officers would be able to issue citations to people who smoke on public beaches.

Penalties would be fines up to $25 or 10 hours of community service.

(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s