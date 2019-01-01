Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parents of children killed by gun violence are marching in Northwest Miami-Dade.

It makes the third year Florida Parents of Murdered Kids are doing this.

The march began at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church located at 1140 Northwest 62nd Street and moved around the City of Miami Police station.

There, they viewed drawings made by some of the children that lost their lives to gun violence.

The march ends in Belafonte Talcolcy Park where every parent will light a candle in memory of their child.