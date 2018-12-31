Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ISLAMORADA (CBSMiami/AP) – A fisherman in the Keys pulled in quite a catch over the weekend, 40 to 60 pounds of white powder that authorities suspect is cocaine.

A plastic-wrapped bale washed up Saturday morning under a dock in Islamorada. The fisherman spotted the bale and pulled it out of the water.

The plastic wrapping was ripped and when the fisherman cut into one corner he found white powder inside.

The fisherman called the Coast Guard. Linhardt said the bale containing 25 smaller packages of powder was turned over to federal authorities.

The source of the powder was being investigated.

