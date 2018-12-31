  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Capsized Vessel, Coast Guard, Good Samaritan, Local TV, Palm Beach County, South Florida

JUPITER INLET (CBSMiami/AP) — A search is ongoing after a vessel capsized in Florida waters.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two missing boaters who were on a vessel that capsized off South Florida’s east coast.

The Coast Guard says the 18-foot vessel was carrying 11 people when it capsized more than 45 miles off the coast of Palm Beach County on Sunday evening.

A Good Samaritan boat spotted in the water nine of the people who were aboard the vessel going from the Bahamas to Miami and called for help.

The Coast Guard was using a small plane and two ships in the search.

