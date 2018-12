Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a bank robbery suspect caught on camera.

Investigators say it happened on a Capital Bank on Northeast 29th Place in Aventura.

Police say he got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Customers were inside at the time, but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.