CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt has announced his retirement from the school.

This stunning news comes just days after Miami’s embarrassing 35-3 defeat at the hands of Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The university released a statement early Sunday afternoon that included a letter from Richt with the announcement:

Dear Hurricane Family:

A few hours ago, I informed UM Director of Athletics Blake James that it is time for me to retire from coaching so I am stepping down as the Head Coach of UM Football. The decision came after a great deal of thought, discussions with my family, and prayer. This was my decision.

The University of Miami has been a part of my life for more than three decades. It shaped me as a young man and provided me with the coaching opportunity of a lifetime. My love for The U is simply great. My true desire is for our football program to return to greatness, and while terribly difficult, I feel that stepping down is in the best interests of the program.

I want to express my sincere appreciation to the entire Hurricane Family for welcoming me back home and for supporting the outstanding young men in our program. I only wish that we could have achieved greater things in return. I also want to thank President Frenk and Blake for their incredible support, as well as the outstanding men and women in UM Athletics. Most importantly, I want to thank the incredible coaches, staff, and their families who gave their all to The U each and every day, and our student-athletes, who wore The U jersey with pride and who worked hard towards their degree.

Katharyn and I will be cheering on the Canes in the years to come and The U will never leave our hearts.

Sincerely,

Mark Richt

Richt retires with an all-time NCAA coaching record of 171-64, which includes 15 years at Georgia and three with the Hurricanes.

He led Miami to a 26-13 record during those three seasons, which included 10 wins in 2017 and a first place finish in the ACC Coastal Division.

Miami also make its only appearance in an ACC Championship game that year.

This season the Hurricanes were initially ranked No. 8 but struggled to a 7-6 record and a second bowl loss in Richt’s three seasons.

The Hurricanes went 7-9 over Richt’s final 16 games as head coach.

Miami’s coaching staff now has two gaping holes to fill as defensive coordinator Manny Diaz accepted a head coaching position at Temple earlier this month.