MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A man has been arrested and is facing several charges after getting into a crash Saturday night.

Police say that man was driving drunk and slammed his car right into a Miami Gardens police cruiser.

The officer inside the cruiser suffered only minor injuries in the crash.

That is fortunate because photos of the officer’s vehicle show a mangled wreck.

After the crash, the suspect got out of his car and fled the scene on foot.

He was captured a short time later and placed in custody.