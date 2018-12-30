Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police discovered a 51-year-old woman stabbed to death inside her home near Northwest 95th street and 30th Avenue late Friday night.

According to police, the woman’s boyfriend, 47, and son, 26, were also hurt. Both went into surgery and are recovering at a local hospital.

Police said the woman’s three-year-old grandchild was inside the home, for what they say was an argument that escalated into physical violence.

Police have not said what the argument was about, but some neighbors think they have an idea.

“You got speculation from neighbors thinking it was a relationship gone bad or something,” neighbor George Williams said.

Some who know the couple could not understand what went wrong with the seemingly quiet family.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said, “No discussions, no arguments, nothing.”

Williams said the woman’s boyfriend was a kind man who offered to fix their cars.

“It’s devastating to see a man who’s always smiling, always helping, always willing to go the extra mile to help a neighbor just like myself and he doesn’t even know me and was willing to help and work on my car.”

“To hear something like this happen, it’s just sad,” he continued.

The child was unharmed and is being cared for by family.

The woman’s boyfriend, according to police, is in stable condition while her son is listed in critical condition.